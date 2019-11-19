|
DAVID AOSSEY Cedar Rapids David Aossey, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow in Muslim National Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at The Avacentre. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019