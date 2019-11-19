Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Resources
DAVID AOSSEY Cedar Rapids David Aossey, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow in Muslim National Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the burial at The Avacentre. A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. A full obituary will be in Wednesday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
