DAVID GLENN BELTZ Cedar Rapids David Glenn Beltz, 56, died Thursday, April 25, 2019. There will be a service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Ridgewood Cemetery, 2246 Scales Bend Rd. NE, North Liberty. His Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at Club 76, 2349 Mehaffey Bridge Rd. NE, North Liberty. Survivors include his significant other, Roberta Bradish; children, Misty Beltz, Josh Beltz and Amanda Cuellar; brothers, Marvin Beltz, Roy Beltz and David Veatch; sisters, Tammy Beltz and Patti Hills; his stepfather and mother, Terry and Clarissa Maker (Davidson); stepbrother, Gary Maker; stepsister, Becky Maker; and 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Malachi, Alex, Jaxon, Kayla, Kaydence, Julia, Ashlynn, Lucas and Isaac. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Beltz; and a son, Brandon McCullough. David was born May 4, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Ralph and Clarissa Beltz (Davidson). He met his longtime sweetheart of 19 years, Roberta Bradish when they were only teenagers. David walked like he had not a care in the world, but those close to him knew he had a big heart. He would give you the shirt off his back if he could. His quick wit and sense of humor would always brighten even the cloudiest days. He will definitely be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019