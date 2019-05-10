DAVID ALLEN BERRY Cedar Rapids David Allen Berry, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. David was born on March 21, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Charles David and Minerva (Cole) Berry. He graduated from high school in Cedar Rapids and went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Loras College and master's degree from Central Michigan University. David was married to Alice (Dinan) Berry from 1968 to 2008. David spent most of his career working as a teacher for students with disabilities at Dayton Public Schools in Ohio. He was also an award-winning nature photographer. David enjoyed spending time in nature, especially at the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve in Urbana, Ohio, where he spent countless hours volunteering and photographing all of the wildflowers and wildlife there. David is survived by his mother, Minerva Berry of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Andrew (Emily) Berry of Germantown, Ohio, and Robert (Megan) Berry of Skokie, Ill.; daughter, Molly Vanderpool of Richmond, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Kathryn, Samuel, Madeline, Olivia, Allie, Abigail and Timothy; two sisters, Vivian (Jerry) Masters of Darlington, Wis., and Nancy (Tom) Kindl of Lisbon; three nieces, Kirsten, Melissa and Amy; and two nephews, Charles and Wayne. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Berry; and brother, Owen Berry. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2019