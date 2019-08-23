|
|
DAVID BOYD HANSEN Cedar Rapids David Boyd Hansen, 91, was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. He leaves many friends, neighbors and family to miss him but to celebrate his life. Viewing at Cedar Memorial from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. David was born to Adolph Magnus and Clara Magdalene Hansen on Aug. 9, 1928, the youngest of five children. He joined the U.S. Army in September of 1950 and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1952. He married Ruth E. Klaaren on April 10, 1954. They had four children: Rebeccah (Phillip) Isaacs of Rochester, Minn., Cynthia (Philip) Sangalli of Georgetown, Ky., Claudia (Bob) Steadman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and David Brett (Kim) Hansen of Wichita, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A recent highlight in his life was being selected to be part of an Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. David was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, three brothers and one grandson. Memorials can be designated to First Lutheran Church or Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019