DAVID BOYLE Cedar Rapids David Boyle, 62, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home, with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Burial to follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A reception will follow at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Casual dress is encouraged. David was born on Dec. 8, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Clarence and Anna (Turner) Boyle. He graduated from LaSalle High School. David held several positions at Nash Finch Co. over 36 years. He loved his cats and spending time with his nieces and nephews. David was a kind and generous soul who never met a stranger and adored his friends dearly. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, four-wheeling and hunting. David made the best coconut cream pies. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his siblings, Andrea (Al) Page and Tom (Connie) Boyle, all of Cedar Rapids, Terrence (Paula) Boyle, Bella Vista, Ark., and Tim Boyle and Theresa Howard, both of Cedar Rapids; girlfriend, Kristi Flanigan of Cedar Rapids; stepson, Shane (McKenna) Flanigan; special cousins, Judy and Del Boardman of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019