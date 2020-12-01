1/1
David Bradley
1939 - 2020
DAVID A. BRADLEY Cedar Rapids David A Bradley, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown under the care of Iowa River Hospice. David was born Sept. 11, 1939, the son of Robert and Mary (Flammang) Bradley. He married Diane (Friedman) Bradley on June 22, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They enjoyed 46 years together. Survivors include his wife, Diane; sister, Michele (Steve) O'Brian of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Lisa Carson of Tampa, Fla.; sisters-in-law. Carole Lamphier of Cedar Rapids, Joyce (Joe) Vavra of Ely, Mary (Vern) Kleinschrodt of Farley, Laurie (Guy) Knepper of Williamsburg, Sharon Summers of Campbell, Calif., and Jan (Doug) Boone of Manchester; and brothers-in-law, Gary (Kathy) Friedman of Colleyville, Texas, Ron (Jan) Friedman of Dyersville, Dennis (Ellen) Friedman of Eagan, Minn., and Paul (Traci) Friedman of Polk City. David was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Bradley; brother, Robert Bradley Jr., sisters-in-law, Ruth Munsey and Linda LaSoya; and father-in-law, Harlan Friedman. David enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent about three years in Iran and Libya as a topographical surveyor. He was honorably discharged from the Army on May 20 1964. He enjoyed running, playing bridge and golfing with his friends. He was an avid Hawkeye fan. The family would like to thank the staff at the Iowa Veteran home and Iowa River Hospice for the care he received. Because of the high infection rates, the family will celebrate David's life with a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. David will be missed by his family and friends. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone (641) 844-1234. Care for David and his family have been entrusted to Mitchell Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MITCHELL FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1209 IOWA AVENUE W
Marshalltown, IA 50158
(641) 844-1234
December 1, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
