David Bryant

DAVID J. BRYANT Cedar Rapids David J. Bryant, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, passed to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. A private celebration of life is planned for this fall. Dave is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Karen; his daughter, Lori (Joe) Bush; his son, Kurt (Stacey) Bryant; grandchildren, Caitlin, Kenzie and Hailey Bush and Kylie and Sam Bryant; a special stepdaughter, Jaime (Brian) Bartunek, and sons, Jacob and Josh; his very caring nephew, Ron (Linda) Fees; many other nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Dave was a 64-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and sang in many quartets as an active member of the Harmony Hawks. In addition to singing, Dave loved to golf and fish. He retired from UPS after 27 years. He was a caring, happy individual who adored his family and welcomed everyone he met with a smile. Online at www.memorialservicesofiowa.com
.