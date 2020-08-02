1/1
David Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID J. BRYANT Cedar Rapids David J. Bryant, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, passed to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. A private celebration of life is planned for this fall. Dave is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Karen; his daughter, Lori (Joe) Bush; his son, Kurt (Stacey) Bryant; grandchildren, Caitlin, Kenzie and Hailey Bush and Kylie and Sam Bryant; a special stepdaughter, Jaime (Brian) Bartunek, and sons, Jacob and Josh; his very caring nephew, Ron (Linda) Fees; many other nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Dave was a 64-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and sang in many quartets as an active member of the Harmony Hawks. In addition to singing, Dave loved to golf and fish. He retired from UPS after 27 years. He was a caring, happy individual who adored his family and welcomed everyone he met with a smile. Online at www.memorialservicesofiowa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
5159644674
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved