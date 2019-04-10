DAVID J. CAMBRIDGE Cedar Rapids On April 3, 2019, Capt. David J. Cambridge (USAF, Retired) flew his final mission at the age of 84. David was born to Henry and Olga Cambridge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 18, 1935. In 1956, he married Hannah in Edinburgh, Scotland. David and Hannah raised two children, David and Victoria, while traveling the world in service to the country. After retirement from the U.S. Air Force, David enjoyed a successful career in upper management at BETAC Corp. and Booz Allen. After the passing of his wife, Hannah, he married Judith in 2005. Among his many hobbies were photography, woodworking and traveling. David was preceded in death by his wife, Hannah. He is survived by his wife, Judith. He also is survived by his son, David; and granddaughter, 1st Lt. Erin (USAF); daughter, Victoria; and grandson, Kevin; and granddaughter, Anna. He also is survived by his siblings, Mary Lou, Dennis and Mike. A rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Porter Loring North. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at St. Anthony de Padua, San Antonio, Texas, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Capt. David Cambridge, grandfather to Kevin Becerra (Class of 2012), to the general scholarship fund at Central Catholic High School, 1403 N. St Mary's St., San Antonio, TX 78215 You are invited to sign the guest book at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with: Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio, TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary