DAVID "DAVE" CHARLES KEHRLI Manchester David "Dave" Charles Kehrli, 67, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by his children. Dave was born at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Manchester on Oct. 24, 1951, to Doris Caroline (Schwendinger) and Earl T. Kehrli. He attended St. Mary's grade school and was a 1969 graduate from West Delaware High School. He proudly served as infantry in the U.S. Army National Guard. Dave married Julie Schnieders on Nov. 26, 1977, and they remained married through 2004. He farmed with his parents for several years and then rented the family farm (livestock and grain) west of Manchester before creating his own homestead. He also owned and operated Kehrli Construction. In his retirement, he raised donkeys and miniature horses. He was quite the carpenter and handyman who enjoyed working in his shop. He could engineer a solution to any problem, evidenced by designing and building an antique tractor and a skid loader from scratch. He is survived by his children, Kory (Emma) Kehrli of Ames and Krystal Kehrli (Joseph Golike) of Oakland, Calif.; three grandchildren, Addison Kaster, Gwendolyn Kehrli and Henry Kehrli, and another grandson expected in coming weeks; three sisters, Elmeda "Ellie" (Harry) Graves of Iowa City, Marge (Wayne) Wetzel of Vinton and Audrey (Paul) Trasak of Cedar Rapids; three Kehrli brothers, Bob of Manchester, Bill of Decorah and Mike (Michelle) of Mount Auburn; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He also is survived by an aunt, Irma Schwendinger. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Kasey Ann Kehrli; and his brother, Donald. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, with a 3:30 p.m. Scripture service. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Services will commence at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Masonville. Dave will be laid to rest at Coffins Grove-Baker Cemetery immediately following. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019