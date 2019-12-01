|
DAVID A. CHRYSTAL Walker David A. Chrystal, 70, of Centralia, Mo., formerly of Walker, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Mo. A Celebration of Life was held Nov. 23 in Centralia with full military rites. Burial: Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, Mo., at a later date Survivors include his wife, Iris Chrystal; daughters, Pamela Magouryk, Karen Gilbert, Heidi Smitherman, Angie Albur and Linda Baldwin; a brother, John (Janice) Chrystal; a sister, Pat Akers; mother, Ruth J. Chrystal of Center Point; eight grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet Chrystal; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many dear friends He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Chrystal; son, David A. Chrystal Jr.; brother, Daniel J. Chrystal; and brother-in-law, Donald E. Akers David A. Chrystal was born Feb. 2, 1949, the son Gordon F. and Ruth J. (Mithelman) Chrystal. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1967. He then served in the U.S. Army for 17 years, spending time in Vietnam, Germany and Korea, as well as stateside. He worked as a truck driver for many years. In 1996, he received a heart transplant and survived 23 years following this. He was very active in his church, the American Legion, and the Missouri Transplant Support Group. Memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019