Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver Funeral Home
102 E Sneed St
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for David Chrystal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Chrystal


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Chrystal Obituary
DAVID A. CHRYSTAL Walker David A. Chrystal, 70, of Centralia, Mo., formerly of Walker, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Mo. A Celebration of Life was held Nov. 23 in Centralia with full military rites. Burial: Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville, Mo., at a later date Survivors include his wife, Iris Chrystal; daughters, Pamela Magouryk, Karen Gilbert, Heidi Smitherman, Angie Albur and Linda Baldwin; a brother, John (Janice) Chrystal; a sister, Pat Akers; mother, Ruth J. Chrystal of Center Point; eight grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet Chrystal; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many dear friends He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Chrystal; son, David A. Chrystal Jr.; brother, Daniel J. Chrystal; and brother-in-law, Donald E. Akers David A. Chrystal was born Feb. 2, 1949, the son Gordon F. and Ruth J. (Mithelman) Chrystal. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1967. He then served in the U.S. Army for 17 years, spending time in Vietnam, Germany and Korea, as well as stateside. He worked as a truck driver for many years. In 1996, he received a heart transplant and survived 23 years following this. He was very active in his church, the American Legion, and the Missouri Transplant Support Group. Memorials may be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight, c/o Oliver Funeral Home, P.O. Box 125, Centralia, MO 65240.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -