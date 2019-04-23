Resources More Obituaries for David Conwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. David Conwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers DR. DAVID J. CONWELL Kalona Dr. David J. Conwell, 80, of Kalona, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3000 12th Ave., Coralville, followed by a luncheon. Father Chuck Adam will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Peterseim Funeral Home, 201 B Ave., Kalona. A prayer service will be at 4 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for Kalona Food Pantry, Kalona Library, Kalona First Responders and St. Thomas More. Online condolences may be directed to www.peterseimfuneralhome.com. David was born May 3, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Dr. Raymond and Marie (Carrigg) Conwell. He attended City High and graduated from the University of Iowa Dental College in 1963. He was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity in college. Dr. Conwell married Mary Jane Hamer at Immaculate Conception Church in Colfax on Aug. 26, 1961. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky. In 1965, David purchased a dental practice in Kalona from Dr. Fred Erbe. Dr. Conwell ran his dentistry practice as Kalona Dental Associates for 41 years. He was a member of the American Dental Association (ADA). He was a member of the Kalona Community Club and Rotary Club over many years and served as president of both clubs. He attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville. In his spare time, David pursued many interests. As an avid Apple and Macintosh fan, he was always buying the latest and greatest products and enjoyed teaching his family all about them. He shared a love of Peanut M&Ms with his granddaughter. He also did stained glass, ceramics, gardening, was a fervent reader of science fiction and an ardent Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; son, Mark (Jen) Conwell of Marion; daughter, Laura Conwell of Cedar Rapids; son, Andy Conwell of Kalona; granddaughter, Brittany (Adam) McKay of Walford; and three great-grandchildren, Chance, Elliana and Everly. He also is survived by siblings, John Conwell of West Bend, Wis., Joe Conwell of Chester, N.J., and Mary Conwell of Marion. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen; and sister, Alice Shank. Special thanks to the following people and services for all the help they provided in caring for David; Kalona First Responders, Earl Swantz, Tina Burrows, the staff at Iowa City Hospice and Father Chuck Adam of St. Thomas More. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries