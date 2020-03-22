|
DAVID DARWIN BAER Bloomington, Ind. David Darwin Baer, beloved brother of G. Jean Glaza, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, after a long illness. Dave was a graduate of Franklin High School and the University of Iowa, and a "hot shot jet pilot" with the U.S. Navy. A successful banker for 40 years, most recently in Bloomington, Ind., Dave leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Terry; three children and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren. Read his full obituary at www. allencares.com/obituaries/David-Baer-4/.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020