DAVID DEAN DERYNCK Cedar Rapids David Dean Derynck, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, of a sudden illness. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel followed by a private family service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters, Shawna and Melinda; his grandchildren, Maryssa, Quinten (Danielle) and Izayah; and his great-granddaughter, Adalynn. He also is survived by two brothers, Robert (Sue) and Randall (Jade); two sisters, Deanna (Greg) and Sandra (David); as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Silven and Irene; and a brother, Glenn. David was born July 3, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Clarence high school and retired from Rockwell Collins after 43 years. He was a Cedar Rapids Reds (Kernels) season ticket holder. And also enjoyed Iowa Hawkeyes basketball and football. Many people knew him as the guy who rode his bike to work and his favorite place, Happy Chef (Scott's), for coffee. He was very social and never met a stranger. He really enjoyed eating out and trying new restaurants with his family. David will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help cover the cost of the funeral. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
