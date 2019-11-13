|
|
DAVID J. DOSTAL Cedar Rapids David J. Dostal, 82, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Survivors include his wife, JoAn; his two daughters, Teresa (Barry) Triplett of Lenoir, N.C., and Shelley Brisson of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Lois Jean (Jerry) Sheriff of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Angela, Joseph, Jennifer, Travis, Victoria and Megan; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Isabella, William and Genevieve. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Charlotte; and a brother, Bob Dave was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of David and Genevieve (Fottral) Dostal. He married JoAn M. Meek on Sept. 16, 1956, in Cedar Rapids. Dave retired as a sheet metal worker and was employed by various companies throughout the United States. Dave was an active member of the Springs of Life Four Square Church and also was part of their prayer team. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard and retired as a Captain. Dave enjoyed trap shooting, fishing and the outdoors. He was very talented at both wood and metal work. Watching the Cubs, Vikings and the Hawkeyes was one of his favorite pastimes. His greatest joy in life, however, was the time spent with his beloved family. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to Springs of Life Four Square Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Dostal family on the website www.iowacremation.com under obituaries. The family would like to thank their church family for their love and support.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019