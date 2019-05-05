DAVID E. DELEVER Cedar Rapids David E. Delever, 68, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Wilton, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. David was born in 1951 to Harry and Marie (VandeVoorde) Delever. He grew up as the youngest of five children in the New Liberty area. In 1969, he married Dianne Vance. David worked as a farmhand before taking a job at J.I. Case. He also worked at Pioneer and Liquid Grow, and retired in 2015 from Gerdau after 30 years of service. David enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He spent lots of time hunting with his friends and family and enjoyed passing his hobby down to his grandson, Elias. He was an avid member of Pheasants Forever. He also enjoyed spending time (and winning money) at the casino. You frequently could find him on the road for a leisurely drive, especially on the back roads. In his free time, he would scan the internet for used cars or frequent car lots in an effort to assist himself and his family members for different vehicles. David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dianne; their son, Richard (Kate) Delever of Wilton; their daughters, Sandra (Ross) Heller of Drakesville, Iowa, and Trisha (Quincy) Latimer of Durant; nine grandchildren, Zach, Lizzy and Dylan Delever, Morgan and Riley Heller, and Alexis, Lucas, Elias and Brias Latimer; his sister, Mary (Bill) Meyer; and brother, Don (Joanne) Delever. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry and Al; and his brother-in-law, Dennis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton. A luncheon will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Compassus, Pheasants Forever or his grandchildren's college funds. Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019