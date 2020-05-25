|
|
DAVID E. ERUSHA Edina, Minn. David E. Erusha, 69, of Edina, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, after a courageous journey with dementia. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, whose positive energy, zest for life and infectious laugh will last forever in the hearts of those who loved and knew him. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Emily Hilleque (Gordon) and Beth Kinneberg (Doug); his brother, Steve Erusha (Peggy); and sister, Pam Johnson (Sam). David was blessed with four grandchildren, Carter, Cline, Coco and Camille, who were loved immensely by their Bumpa. David was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Rose Mary Erusha. David was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to wonderful parents, Vernon E. and Rose Marie Erusha. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1973, where he was a standout baseball pitcher (number 21) for ISU and a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He remained a loyal Cyclones fan throughout his life. He married Kathy Fandel on Nov. 18, 1972. They shared 47 years of marriage and endless happy moments together. David worked for Rockwell Collins, until retiring in 2011. His position at Rockwell Collins provided him the opportunity to travel the world but he was always excited to return to his Czech roots in Cedar Rapids, where he enjoyed the closeness of family and many special friends. Throughout his life, David always made time for everyone. His generous spirit, gentle smile and gregarious laugh welcomed everyone in. He loved deeply and through his example, taught his daughters to treat all people with dignity and respect. His love for his entire family was endless. David lived life to the fullest, even during his battle with dementia. He remained strong through his journey, continuing to touch the lives of those who cared for him. David will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Every sunrise and sunset will be reminders of him. The family would like to recognize everyone who supported David throughout his life, especially during his brave battle with dementia. We especially would like to thank the caregivers and nurses at Aurora on France Memory Care and Rick Moore, David's devoted hospice nurse who supported David and his family. A Funeral mass in memory of David will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 26, at Our Lady of Grace in Edina, Minn. Friends and loved ones may join via livestream at www.olgparish.org. A private burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorial donations may be directed to the Iowa State University Foundation or Fairview Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2020