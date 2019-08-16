|
DAVID E. HEIN Ames David E. Hein born July 23, 1960, at St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at Israel Family Hospice in Ames, Iowa, at the age of 59. David was born to Mary Catherine and Edward Andrew Hein of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. From an early age, David was interested in the arts. In junior high, he answered a magazine advertisement which asked: "Do you like to draw? Draw me." He subsequently completed a home correspondence course from the Art Instruction Schools in Minneapolis. He went to Kennedy High School, where he went on to play the piano and a sound technician for JFK's Happiness Incorporated. He graduated from Kennedy High School in 1978. Following high school, he attended Mount Mercy College and graduated in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in arts. After completing college, his first design position was at WMT-TV as an assistant art director. He worked for many years as a designer and production artist in the screen-printing industry. He started at Galt Sand, followed by The Gym Bag, Campus Drive and finally at Bimm Ridder, before retiring because of his cancer diagnoses. Over the years, he taught various computer graphic classes at Mount Mercy University and Kirkwood Community College. David also was a dedicated thespian and artist throughout the years. His artistic talents extended to local theater where he participated both on and off stage with TCR, Riverside and The Giving Tree. He won the Volunteer Award of the year at TCR from 1998 to 1999. His talent as a painter was recognized at Pheasants Forever art show. David is survived in death by his mother, Catherine Hein (Colony); sisters, Cindy Hein and Linda (Blaine) Hein-Harrison; brother, John (Rebecca) Hein; daughters, Natalie Paige Hein, Jaime Hein and Emmy Hein. He also is survived by his nephews, Andrew, Mitchell, Dexter and Maxwell; and niece, Morgan; as well as two grandchildren, Erika and Sias. David is proceeded in death by his father, Edward Hein; grandparents, Paul and Ruth Colony and George and Henriette Hein; and aunt, Patricia Colony. A Celebration of Life will take place for David from 11 a.m., to 3 p.m. at Theatre Cedar Rapids in the Linge Lounge on Monday, Aug. 19. David had requested before his passing that everyone wear bright colors to help celebrate his life. One hour will be dedicated to those who want to express their love through song, readings, poems and more.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019