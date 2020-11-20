1/1
David E. Vogeler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID E. VOGELER Masonville David E. Vogeler of Masonville passed away Nov. 18, 2020, following a lifelong struggle with diabetes and COVID-19. David was born June 29, 1975, to Steven Vogeler and Susan (Soukup) Clarke. He graduated from Central City school in 1993. David is survived by his wife, Amy; his parents; daughters, Tristin and Maddisin; grandson, Oliver; his grandparents, LeRoy and Virginia Soukup; sister, Aimee Vogeler; brother, Josh (Jenn) VanAmerongen; nieces, Gracie and Willow; and nephew, Chase; his in-laws, Daryl and Barb Porter; and brother-in-law, Derrick (Julie). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Audrey Vogeler. Services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved