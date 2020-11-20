DAVID E. VOGELER Masonville David E. Vogeler of Masonville passed away Nov. 18, 2020, following a lifelong struggle with diabetes and COVID-19. David was born June 29, 1975, to Steven Vogeler and Susan (Soukup) Clarke. He graduated from Central City school in 1993. David is survived by his wife, Amy; his parents; daughters, Tristin and Maddisin; grandson, Oliver; his grandparents, LeRoy and Virginia Soukup; sister, Aimee Vogeler; brother, Josh (Jenn) VanAmerongen; nieces, Gracie and Willow; and nephew, Chase; his in-laws, Daryl and Barb Porter; and brother-in-law, Derrick (Julie). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Audrey Vogeler. Services will be held at a later date.



