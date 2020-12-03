DAVID EDWARD JONES Pleasant Plain David Edward Jones, 86, of rural Pleasant Plain, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020. A private graveside service for family will take place at Pleasant Plain Friends Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established to Pleasant Plain Friends Church and Fairfield Lord's Cupboard and may be mailed to Janet Jones, 1185 Pine Ave., Fairfield, IA 52556. Gould Funeral Home of Brighton is in charge of arrangements. Dave was born in Fairfield, Feb. 6, 1934, to Bruce Edmund and Mabel Addie Lincoln Jones. He graduated from Pleasant Plain High School in 1952. He was fortunate to be raised by a family and community that valued hard work, honesty, kindness, education and love of God. He maintained these values throughout his lifetime. Dave married Janet Arleen Parcell on Easter Sunday, April 14, 1968, and they enjoyed more than 50 years together. Dave was a lifelong farmer, a true steward of the land. Mechanically inclined, he enjoyed the challenge of maintaining and repairing equipment around the farm. Dave was active in his church and community, serving at many levels. He also served nine years on the William Penn University Board of Trustees and 15 years on the Associated Committee of Friends for Indian Affairs. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Dave was a big man with a welcoming personality who provided encouragement and assistance to others. Dave is survived by his wife, Janet, and their children, Jim (Melisse) Jones and Judy Jones; grandchildren, Natalie and Malory Jones; brother, Bob (Millie) Jones; and nephews, Evan Jones and Calvin (Renee Buchholz) Jones.



