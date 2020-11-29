DAVID EDWARD RING Iowa City David Edward Ring, imaginative and humorous storyteller, a man of unusual resolve and no hesitation, died quickly and peacefully at his home in Iowa City, Iowa, on Oct. 12, 2020, a few days after a cancer diagnosis. David was the son of Janice Sweet and Curt Ring, and was born in Sparta, Tennessee, on May 31, 1963. David is preceded in death by his mother, Janice Elaine Sweet, originally of Stuart, Neb. He is survived by his sisters, Emilie Read (Charles Read) and Della Deming; his daughters, Sarah Lorenzen (Nick Lorenzen) and April Huff-Ring; and his grandchildren, Hailey and Luke Lorenzen.



