DAVID EGANHOUSE Maquoketa David Eganhouse, 79, of Maquoketa, passed away on March 11, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. Burial will he held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lost Nation. Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. David was born April 10, 1940, to Elmer and Amelia (Kieffer) Eganhouse in Wyoming Township. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1959. On April 20, 1963, he married Janet Wright at Sacred Heart Church in Lost Nation. He worked for Alcoa for 13 years, was a farmer and was the founder and owner of the Pub Club in Lost Nation. After retirement, he also worked for A-DAC. David was a member of the American Legion Post 381 of Lost Nation, a former Booster club member and Lions Club member and Clinton County Pork Producers. He was also an active supporter of 4-H. He served both honorable and faithfully in the U.S. Army being stationed in Germany and received the Quilt of Valor in August of 2019. David was passionate about farming and his livestock. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family most of all. He loved to attend the activities for the grandkids. He took more enjoyment in the success of others than his own. David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet; children, Mark (Brenda) Eganhouse of Sioux City, Iowa, Lisa (James) Zoet of Dodgeville, Wis., Tamara (Kris) Wright of West Des Moines; special daughter, Riikka Paananen Jakovuori of Finland; grandchildren, Chelsea (Nick) Anderson, Jacob Eganhouse, Megan Zoet, Mariah Zoet, Michael Zoet, Elsa Wright, Tinsley Wright and Culley Wright; and great-grandchild, Cienna Anderson. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carmen Rubel, Rosemary Nolan and Virginia Francis; brothers, George, Merton, Robert, Vernon, Leland, Gerald and Thomas Eganhouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Jackson County and Sacred Heart Church in Maquoketa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020