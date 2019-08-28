|
DAVID LEROY EMRICH Tipton David Leroy Emrich, 77, of Tipton, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. David Leroy Emrich was born July 3, 1942, to Clifton and Mary (Conter) Emrich in Monticello. He was united in marriage to Rita Ann (Becicka) Emrich on Nov. 5, 1990. He worked at General Mills for many years before retiring in 1998. David enjoyed carpentry, traveling, cars, going to the casino and spending time with his wife and family. He was a proud member of the VFW and American Legion. David is survived by his wife, Rita; sons, Devin (Deb) of Cedar Rapids, Cliff (Debbie) of Cedar Rapids and Jeff (Lori) Taylor of Center Point; daughter, Renee (Tom) Fuhrmeister of Tipton; 23 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and best friend, Buddy the dog. David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene. David's family would like to thank the Tipton Senior Center, VA Hospital and Above and Beyond for all of their support, love and care. A Celebration of Life service will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the VFW Hall, 401 Lemon St., Tipton. Memorial donations may be given in David's name to the Tipton Senior Center. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019