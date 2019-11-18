|
DAVID EUGENE KLIMES Watertown, Minn. David Eugene Klimes, 57, of Watertown, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from a sudden illness. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Gearty-Delmore Plymouth Chapel, 15800 37th Ave. N, Plymouth, Minn. Service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Price Creek Event Center, 4709 220th Trail, Amana. David was born Aug. 21, 1962, in Iowa City, to Marcia Cronbaugh Humphrey and Vernon (Curly) Klimes. He is survived by his parents; stepmother, Anne Klimes; a son, Zach; brothers, Steven (Shelley) Klimes and Kevin Klimes (Elizabeth Gibson); stepsisters, Christa (Mike) Carson and Elizabeth (Ben) Van Etten; stepbrothers, Steve (Billie) Barker and John (Jamie) Barker; uncles, Dennis and Harlan (Sandra) Cronbaugh; nieces, Alexa, Nicole, Natalie and Emily Klimes; nephews, Kylan (Amber Gerard) Klimes, Austin Klimes and Tyson (Jesse) Branscomb; great-nieces, Laila Reid, Evelynn Walls and Norah Branscomb; great-nephews, Dylan, Landon and Colton Branscomb; and a special granddog, Jasmine. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Edna Klimes and Harley and Edith Cronbaugh; stepfather, Carlos Humphrey; and a nephew, Bryan Branscomb. David was raised in Amana and graduated from Amana High School in 1980. He was active in Scouting and earned his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Central College in Pella in 1984. He received a law degree from the University of Iowa in 1987 and passed his CPA exam in 1994. He was most recently employed by Stahl Construction. David loved life and his laughter was contagious. He will be missed by many family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019