Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral And Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Ave.
Iowa City, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
900 Lincolnshire Place
Coralville, IA
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Muscatine, IA
David Freers Obituary
DAVID K. FREERS Iowa City David K. Freers, 49, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at First Christian Church in Coralville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019
