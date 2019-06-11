|
DAVID K. FREERS Iowa City David K. Freers, 49, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at First Christian Church in Coralville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019