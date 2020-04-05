Home

DAVID HECK Brighton, Colo. David Heck, 48, of Brighton, Colo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. David is survived by his wife, Jill Heck; his children, Elena and Ryan Heck; his brother, Gary Heck; and his parents, Lynn and Barbara Pierson. David graduated from Kennedy High School and attended the University of Iowa. He was employed by Qwest and Direct TV. He contracted influenza which developed into pneumonia. He is gone, but not forgetten.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
