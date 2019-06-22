Resources More Obituaries for David Burke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Henry Burke

Obituary Condolences Flowers DAVID HENRY BURKE Cedar Rapids David Henry Burke CLU, 89 years, 348 days, passed away in his sleep on June 15, 2019, at Mercy Hallmar Residential Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with Father Christopher Podhajsky, Father Ivan Nienhaus and David's nephew, Father Kevin O'Dell concelebrating. Burial with military honors in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. David was born July 3, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from McKinley High School (Class of June 1947) and from the University of Iowa (June 1952) with the degree Bachelor of Science: College of Commerce. Upon graduation from the university, David went into the military and served from June 1952 to June 1954, and was stationed in Europe in the capacity of an artillery/air support forward observer. David married Rose Marie Dryml on June 7, 1958, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. David and Rose were members of St. Wenceslaus Church and were former members of All Saints Catholic Church. David was affiliated with one of the world's largest consulting firms, Aon Consulting, as a vice president and was the branch manager of the Cedar Rapids office. He opened his own consulting firm, Affinity Benefits Extraordinaire (ABE), upon his retirement from Aon. He continued to work every day until November 2017. David held the CLU (charter life underwriter) professional designation. David and wife Rose Marie were very fortunate to have had many opportunities to travel extensively, both in the United States and throughout the world. Together, they enjoyed antiquing and collecting Cedar Rapids memorabilia. They also enjoyed activities at their church. David is survived by his two children, Christopher (Michele) Burke of Marion and Clarice (Les) Flanders of Knoxville, Iowa; four grandchildren, Abraham, Abigail, Anna and Aidan Flanders; and numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Rose Marie (Dryml) Burke; his parents, Martin Victor "Vic" and Mary (Darner) Burke; brother, Martin Burke and his wife, Patricia; sister, Barbara and her husband, Burton "Burt" O'Dell; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Johnny and Eileen Dryml. The family would like to thank all the gifted hands at Mercy Hallmar for making David feel like family, Dr. Cearlock, Dr. Campbell, Dr. Snyder, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Yacoub, Dr. Eck and the Mercy Medical Center ER staff. Thank you to all of the people at Mercy Dialysis, his chariot drivers-LIFTS and Joy Rdation. A special thanks to all of David's many friends who came to visit him and kept him in their prayers. Thank you especially to Shirlee, David's office assistant, for keeping his office running efficiently for all those years and to Jack, for not only being a business associate, but also a great friend. Military graveside services will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 788. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library or a . Published in The Gazette on June 22, 2019