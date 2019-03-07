|
|
DAVID HENRY KRAPFL Edgewood David Henry Krapfl, 84, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Survivors include his daughter, Jayne (Joe) Tibbott of Edgewood; and two grandchildren, Austin and Allison Tibbott of Edgewood. Prayer service: 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood with the Rev. John Haugen presiding. Visitation: 3 to 5:45 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood. Inurnment at a later date: Grant View Cemetery, Greeley, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019