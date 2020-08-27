1/
David Horsey
1934 - 2020
DAVID HORSEY Washington David Horsey 85, of Washington, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Private family funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Beatty Funeral Home. A facebook livestream will be available on the funeral homes facebook page. www.facebook.com/ beattypeterseim. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the Ryan Horsey college fund. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. David James Horsey was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Cloyce and Thelma Louisa (Derby) Horsey. He graduated from Washington High School in 1953. David graduated from Dunwoody Industrial Institute in 1955. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959. David was united in marriage to Joyce Lee Rittenhouse on June 14, 1964, at the Christian Church in Keokuk, Iowa. David was the building trades instructor from 1973-1987 at the high school. He was a self-employed building contractor his whole life. David was the scout master for the Ainsworth Boy Scouts for many years. He enjoyed trains, woodworking, getting coffee at Hy-Vee, telling stories, and spending time with his family. David is survived by his children, Kyle Horsey of Washington, Iowa, and Guy (Andrea) Horsey of Marion, Iowa; grandson, Ryan Horsey; and step-granddaughters, Meredith (Austin) Nedelcoff and Hannah Roethler. David was preceded in death by his parents and wife in 2013.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE




A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
