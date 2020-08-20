DAVID J. FODGE Coralville David J. Fodge, 68, of Coralville, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer. David chose to be cremated. Burial will be in Keokuk National Cemetery. Instead of flowers and plants, the family requests memorial donations to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or PAWS & More (pet rescue in Washington, Iowa). David was born Sept. 23, 1951, in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, the son of James and Eileen (Schauer) Fodge. Growing up in St. Marys, he graduated from Elk County Christian High School in 1969. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force starting November 1971, obtaining the rank of "Buck" Sergeant. Following his service in the Air Force, he attended the University of Iowa from 1975-1978. On March 10, 1979, David married Marcia Lynn Rea in Iowa City. They had two children, Matthew and Maggie. The couple later divorced. David started working for the U.S. Postal Service in January of 1981. He became an active member of the American Postal Workers Union, AFL-CIO, within which he held the position of treasurer. He retired from the post office in October of 2009. David continued work after retirement as a valet at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics at the Pomerantz Family Pavilion. David descended from his fortress of solitude to play trivia with his friends. He was the go-to scholar on world geography, flags, war history and currency. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, but Dave's favorite pastime was pointing out historical inaccuracies of war documentaries, that, and pretending the White Sox were any good. David loved spending time with his kids, and watching the birds on his patio with Felix, his "wonderful, wonderful cat." Dave's passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He was a generous friend, father and even ex-husband. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. In lieu of a celebration of life gathering, please raise a pint of Guinness in his honor. Cheers! Survivors include his son, Matthew Fodge (Helen Walden-Fodge) of Minneapolis; daughter, Maggie Opiol (Josh) of Solon; three step-grandchildren, Kadon Opiol, Camie Opiol and Carson Opiol; and ex-wife and dear friend Marcia Liggett of Illinois. David was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
.