David J. Wortman

David J. Wortman Obituary
DAVID J. WORTMAN Cedar Rapids David J. Wortman, 64, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Per David's wishes, there will be no services. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. He survived by his fiancee, Christie Hoffman; son, David Lee; brother, Tom; sisters, Claudia and Jane; and grandson, Jaxson Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Julie. Memorials may be sent to family at 2814 Q Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Full obituary at iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019
