DAVID JEAN HOCKEN Cedar Rapids David Jean Hocken, 76, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. There are no services planned. David was born Jan. 4, 1944, to Max and Dorothy (Moler) Hocken. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School and was a Vietnam veteran and machinist. He always loved his dogs! He surivived by children, Jenna Netz and Daniel Hocken (estranged); brother, Steven Hocken; sisters, Betty Rommann and Carol Kinyon; father, Max Hocken; and one granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Hocken; infant brother, Douglas; and infant son, Allen. No memorials are requested at this time. Online condolences may be sent to Betty Rommann, and she will share with the family at [email protected]
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020