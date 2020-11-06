DAVID JOHN PATIK Tallahassee, Fla. David John Patik, 66, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, following a battle with cancer. David has donated his body to science, and there will be no service at this time. David was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Nov. 21, 1953, the first of four children born to Barbara Ellen and Frank Patik. After graduating from La Salle High School (Cedar Rapids) in 1972, David quickly began pursuing in earnest his passion for Chrysler muscle cars (Mopars) of the 1960s and early 1970s. David was ahead of his time in realizing the need to save these cars from the scrap yard crusher and rust, and he bought as many cars as he could and put them in storage, for later resale and restoration. On Feb. 14, 1976, David's first "winged warrior," a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona arrived from the East Coast, and on that same day, he founded Performance Car Graphics, his highly acclaimed Mopar restoration business of almost 45 years. On Aug. 12, 1982, David moved to Tallahassee, Fla., where the warmer climate allowed him to work year-round restoring instrument panels, consoles, gauge clusters, as well as meticulously reproducing original stripes and decals. No customers could have been more appreciated and well-taken care of than David's were, and numerous are their stories of how he went the extra mile to help them in their various restoration projects, freely sharing his vast knowledge and his time with all who sought his expertise, as though their projects were his own. Jobs arrived on David's worktable in appalling condition, but all were returned to the customers looking like they had just come off the assembly line. As one customer and friend put it, "David was the only person I know who could turn junk into gold." In addition to managing his business, David found the time to return to college and earn a degree in psychology from Florida State University. In 1997, David met his longtime partner/girlfriend, Dianne Melissa Whittaker, who passed on in 2018. David is survived by his 94-year-old mother, and three siblings, Theresa and Kate (Cedar Rapids), and Anthony Richard (NYC), who left his home and job to be David's full-time caregiver in his time of need. Donations and/or condolences can be sent to: gofundme.com/f/sgvygk-help-david-beat-cancer
