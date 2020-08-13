DAVID JOSEPH OTTING Mt. Juliet, Tenn. David Joseph Otting, 65, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., died Aug. 11, 2020. David was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He retired from Nutro as a quality control manager with more than 25 years of service. He enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing, designing model airplanes, NASCAR, Packers football and Cubs baseball. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Orr Otting; daughters, Allison Otting, Madeline (Philip George) Otting and Mia (Jack Petschulat) Otting; parents, Robert and Jean Leytem Otting; siblings, Mark (Barb) Otting, Mary Ann (Kirk) Kinart, Gary (Jeni) Otting, Kay Ellen (Steve) Peters and Robert (Rhonda) Otting; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather to Celebrate the Life of David from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com