1/1
David Joseph Otting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID JOSEPH OTTING Mt. Juliet, Tenn. David Joseph Otting, 65, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., died Aug. 11, 2020. David was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. He retired from Nutro as a quality control manager with more than 25 years of service. He enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing, designing model airplanes, NASCAR, Packers football and Cubs baseball. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Orr Otting; daughters, Allison Otting, Madeline (Philip George) Otting and Mia (Jack Petschulat) Otting; parents, Robert and Jean Leytem Otting; siblings, Mark (Barb) Otting, Mary Ann (Kirk) Kinart, Gary (Jeni) Otting, Kay Ellen (Steve) Peters and Robert (Rhonda) Otting; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather to Celebrate the Life of David from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bond Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bond Memorial Chapel
1098 Weston Dr.
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
615-773-2663
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bond Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved