DAVID KEITH JUNGE Cedar Rapids David Keith Junge, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. A private burial will take place at a later date. A vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Friday at the church after 9:30 a.m. Dave is survived by his wife of 41 years and best friend, Mary; his son, Matthew (fiancee Kelsi); his mother, Marilyn Junge; and his sister, Diane Kelley, all of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Junge; his grandparents, Harry and Irene Junge and Martin and Norma Stolper; and his aunt, Ruth Schmuecker Kruckenberg. Dave was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Belle Plaine, the son of Dale and Marilyn Stolper Junge. He graduated from Benton Community in 1974, and received an electronics technology associate's degree from Kirkwood Community College in 1976. On Jan. 14, 1978, he married Mary Schafbuch in Van Horne. Dave was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Elmcrest Country Club, various professional organizations, and he volunteered in schools educating young people about agriculture. Dave began his career at Barnard & Leas Manufacturing. Dave and Mary then started Junge Control, an ag technology business, in their garage in 1979. Through hard work and passion, he eventually grew it to be an industry leader in technology with 25 employees. Dave and Mary recently sold the business after nearly 40 years. He was determined that the buyer continue operating the business in Cedar Rapids and that all jobs be retained. The employees were considered extended family to Dave and he took a personal interest in each and every one of them. He worked in the business until December 2018. Dave was often recognized as an innovator among his peers and was awarded numerous new technology awards. He always had 49 new ideas in the pipeline. Just as important was Dave's passion for farming, where he could often be found. He took great pride in operating Century Family Farms in both his and Mary's family, and enjoyed working side by side with his dad and his father-in-law, Allan. Dave's greatest focus in life was his family and he was very proud of the gentleman his son Matthew has become. Although he was unable to attend Matt's recent graduation from Iowa State University, the wonders of technology brought it to him via a live feed. Dave loved playing golf with his family. Treasured time was spent walking golf tournaments watching his son play. Ballroom dancing was another favorite activity that he and Mary shared and long-lasting friendships were created. Many of their family vacations centered around golf and dancing. Dave will be forever remembered as having a kind heart for everyone he encountered and making them feel welcome. His genuineness and sense of humor were unforgettable. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hall-Perrine Cancer Center or Oldorf House of Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019