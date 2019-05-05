DAVID "DAVE" ARTHUR KELLEY Springville David "Dave" Arthur Kelley, 93, of Springville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Springville Presbyterian Church. Memorial services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, at the church officiated by Pastor David Snyder. Dave was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Jasper, Mo., the son of James and Elsie (Pirtle) Kelley. He attended Springville High School. Dave served honorably in the U.S. Army in World War II in the Philippines. On Oct. 24, 1948, he was united in marriage to Eleanor Marguerite Stewart. Dave worked as a milk hauler and a Realtor for Dunn Real Estate and Century 21. He was a member of the Springville Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post No. 331 and the Masons. Dave was a Boy Scout leader, church elder, trustee, city councilman, volunteer firefighter and a member of the Springville Historical Society. He enjoyed camping, horses and ponies. Dave is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Kelley; daughter, Jean (Jim) Deeds; son, Randy (Jody) Kelley; four grandchildren, J.R. (Cristina) Deeds, Julie (Jamie) Eliason, Allyson (Tom) Kendrick and Meghan (Tom) Wright; seven great-grandchildren, Abby, Jamie, Cal, Joey, Sam, Ben and Matthew David; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Elsie Kelley; son, Jerry Dave Kelley; two brothers, James and Alvie Kelley; and two sisters, Lillie Mae Busch and Bonnie Prull. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Above and Beyond Hospice, ManorCare, and Anamosa hospital for the care given to Dave. Memorials may be directed to the Springville Presbyterian Church in David's memory. Please share a memory of Dave at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019