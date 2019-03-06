DAVID C. KENDALL Iowa City David C. Kendall, 69, of Iowa City, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Services celebrating David's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where there will be a time of visitation from noon until services and following the services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at wwww.gayandciha.com. David Chris Kendall was born July 9, 1949, in Storm Lake, Iowa. Following graduation from high school in Laurens, Iowa, he attended the University of South Dakota, where he received his degree in business management. He joined the Osco Drug Co. shortly after college and was with this company and its subsequent new owners for 34 years. In retirement, he enjoyed his work at On The Go Convenience Store until its closing last year. David was united in marriage to Connie L. Davis on Dec. 23, 1970, in Sioux City, Iowa. He loved his family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and family trips to Grand Marais, Minn. A John Wayne western was never ignored but thoroughly enjoyed. Dave was known for good conversation, quick wit, an interesting sense of humor but, most of all, he was a genuine, sincere, compassionate soul who always had time to listen and do whatever he could to lend a helping hand. His family includes his wife, Connie; their two children, Cory Kendall (Heather) and Kara Fort (Matthew); three grandchildren, Hannah, Alexander and Mayzie; brother, Gregory Kendall (Judy); sister, Pamela Gulbranson (Patrick); brother-in-law, Randy Davis; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary