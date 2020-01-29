|
DAVID G. KOURY Iowa City David G. Koury, 85, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Family committal services will be held Friday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church Cemetery in Sioux City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dup15Q Alliance (www.dup15q.org). David was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Sioux City, the son of George and Sadie (Davis) Koury. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids. David is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Koury of North Liberty and Neysa Marie Koury (Karl Hornick) of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Lydia and Beyza; and his sister, Vicky (Ron) Carlson of Sioux City. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Samuel; and his former spouse, Suzanne. Arrangements and online condolences are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020