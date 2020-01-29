Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Committal
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
St. Thomas Orthodox Church Cemetery
Sioux City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Koury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Koury


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Koury Obituary
DAVID G. KOURY Iowa City David G. Koury, 85, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Family committal services will be held Friday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church Cemetery in Sioux City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dup15Q Alliance (www.dup15q.org). David was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Sioux City, the son of George and Sadie (Davis) Koury. He was a member of St. George Orthodox Church in Cedar Rapids. David is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Koury of North Liberty and Neysa Marie Koury (Karl Hornick) of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Lydia and Beyza; and his sister, Vicky (Ron) Carlson of Sioux City. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Samuel; and his former spouse, Suzanne. Arrangements and online condolences are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -