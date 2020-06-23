David Kremer
DAVID J. KREMER Onslow David J. Kremer passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in St. Louis, Mo. Graveside services will be held at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the service. Survivors include three brothers, Edwynn Kremer, Stephen (Mary) Kremer and Robert Kremer, all of Monticello; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Andrew Kremer. David John Kremer was born May 4, 1955, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Nicholas and Iona (Harms) Kremer. He received his early education at Temple Hill, Sacred Heart and Monticello High School. David served in the U.S. Marine Corps. David worked at many different carpenter jobs over the years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Monticello Eagles Club following the services.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.
