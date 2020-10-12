DAVID L. HOUGLAND Cedar Rapids On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, David L. Hougland, 74, died at his home after a yearlong battle with cancer. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Stateroom. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. David was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Sept. 15, 1946, to Paul and Hilda (Wilson) Hougland. He graduated from Davis County High School in 1964 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and was awarded a bronze service star. In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, (Donna) Marlene Martin on Jan. 28. They made their home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and raised two children, Angela and Scott, surrounded by wonderful neighbors and friends. David began working at National Oats in 1970 and retired after 44 years of service as a sheet metal worker. David was an avid sports fan, following his Iowa Hawkeyes, NASCAR and the St. Louis Cardinals. His love for the St. Louis Cardinals began as a young boy listening to radio broadcasts of games from his home. He was a quiet and kind person, a loving father and a truly devoted husband. David was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Alfred; sister, Helen Fuhr; and brothers-in-law, Robert Newton, Art Fuhr and Vern Roe. He is survived by his wife, Marlene of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Angela and husband Alex Tjaden, and their daughter, Abigail of West Amana; and son, Scott Hougland and former wife Elise Miller, and their daughters, Kaiya and Kiera of San Antonio, Texas. Also survived by numerous relatives including Donnie (Pam) Martin of Bloomfield, Charles (Diane) Hougland of Milo, Phyllis Roe of Des Moines, Virginia (DeWayne) Mullinix of Downing, Mo., Doris Newton of Bloomfield, James (Charlotte) Hougland of Bloomfield, Sally Hougland of Indianola, Debbie (John) Straight of Logan, Carol (Rich) Fuhrman of Fort Calhoun, Neb., and Cheryl (Ted) Michaels of Magnolia; along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
