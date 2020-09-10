DAVID L. KREUTNER Atkins David L. Kreutner passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. David was born on March 1, 1941, in Dunkerton, Iowa, to Bernard F. and Marie B. (Bruch) Kreutner. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughters, Heather (Joe) Keller and Melissa Kreutner; his grandchildren, Jake and Dylan Keller and Jaden, Teisa and Coral Kreutner; his brothers, James (Christine) Kreutner and Wayne (Peg) Kreutner, and his sister, Jeanne (Murray) Pommier. David was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Loren, Leroy and Michael. David graduated from Atkins High School in 1959 and served his country in the U.S. Army with assignments in the United States and Thailand. He worked at United Airlines for many years in Chicago, Honolulu, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. David had many friends and will be missed by all. A committal service will be held at a later date for the family.



