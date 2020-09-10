1/
David L. Kreutner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID L. KREUTNER Atkins David L. Kreutner passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. David was born on March 1, 1941, in Dunkerton, Iowa, to Bernard F. and Marie B. (Bruch) Kreutner. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughters, Heather (Joe) Keller and Melissa Kreutner; his grandchildren, Jake and Dylan Keller and Jaden, Teisa and Coral Kreutner; his brothers, James (Christine) Kreutner and Wayne (Peg) Kreutner, and his sister, Jeanne (Murray) Pommier. David was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Loren, Leroy and Michael. David graduated from Atkins High School in 1959 and served his country in the U.S. Army with assignments in the United States and Thailand. He worked at United Airlines for many years in Chicago, Honolulu, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. David had many friends and will be missed by all. A committal service will be held at a later date for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved