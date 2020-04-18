|
|
DAVID L. LARNER Iowa City David L. Larner, 81, of Iowa City, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. David Lee Larner was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Macomb, Ill., the son of Richard and Ruby (Hornback) Larner. During High School, he was very active in the local FFA chapter and served as treasurer for the group. Following graduation from Hamilton High School, he joined the U.S. Army and attended college courses. Dave was united in marriage to Delphia McGlasson in Keokuk, Iowa, on Nov. 20, 1967, from this union they had five children: Thomas, Jenny, Harry, Gale and Charlie. He has been a Union Laborer in the construction industry most of his life and spent 10 plus years living and working in Little Rock, Ark. Dave loved motorcycles. classic cars, rock 'n roll music and he especially loved Dr. Pepper. He enjoyed meeting new people and was an animated storyteller as well as an avid reader. Faith always has been important to Dave and he spent a lot of time volunteering with his church. During his time in Keokuk, Dave taught Sunday school classes, drove a bus to pick up parishioners so that they could attend services and served as treasurer. More recently Dave was a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Iowa City, Iowa. His family includes his four children, Jenny Larner (Juan Andrade), Harry Larner, Gale Padmanaban (Senthilkumar "Sam" Padmanaban) and Charles Larner (Heidi Larner); six grandchildren; and two sisters, Pamela Larner and Judy Fries. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Thomas; and a sister, Mary Ann Friesner, in infancy. Private family graveside services are planned for Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City with military honors to be presented. To share a thought, memory or condolence with is family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2020