DAVID L. MASON Coggon David L. Mason, 80, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. John's Catholic Church, Coggon, Iowa, with visitation an hour prior to service. Visitation from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at All Saints Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Prayer Service will be held at 4 p.m. Family burial at a later date. Dave was born in Cedar Rapids in 1939. He graduated from St. Pat's High School in 1957; and married his high school sweetheart, Charlotte Klein, in 1959. They celebrated 60 years of marriage in August. Dave worked in the drywall business for more than 50 years. Dave loved the outdoors and all things related to hunting and fishing. He was currently the longest living member of the Waltonian Archers of Linn County and was a member of several archery organizations through out Iowa. Dave was an active member of St John's Catholic Church and spent many years at All Saints Catholic Church before moving to Coggon in 1993. He loved spending time with his grandchildren sharing his love for the outdoors and attending their events. He also spent his life as a loyal Cubs fan and Hawkeyes basketball fan. He survived by his wife, Charlotte Mason; children, Dianne (Steve) Morstad, Cheryl (Gary) Spangler, Lisa (Mike) Wallerstedt, Denise (John) Behn and Scott (Amy) Mason; brother, Bernard; mother, Evelyn Mason; grandchildren, Brianna (Matt) Riedel, Chelsea Still, Ben and Jacob Wallerstedt, Jackson, Nolan, Mason and Tyson Behn, and Kyla and Cody Mason; and great-grandsons, Liam, Conor and Tristan Riedelldren. Memorials may be sent to the family. Please share a memory of Dave at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019