DAVID LEE ATHERTON Odessa, Texas David Lee Atherton, 81, of Odessa, Texas, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 8, 2019. David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Wise) Atherton; their son, Douglas Atherton, and wife, Vonda; daughter, Kelli Atherton; daughter, Jennifer Feldmann, and husband, Bruce; brother, Larry Atherton, and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Nancy Atherton, and children, Scott and Julie; grandchildren, Alex Stewart, and husband, Sheldon, Austin Atherton, Randi Hughes, and husband, Adrian, Courtney Atherton, Elizabeth Feldmann, Zoe Atherton, and partner, Matt, John Feldmann, and Julia Feldmann and Samuel Feldmann; great-grandchildren, Lillianne Stewart, Jackson and Barrett Hughes. David was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Nellie Atherton; and brother, Albert Atherton. Dave grew up in Iowa where he met and married the love of his life, Sharon. In 1971 they moved their family to Odessa, Texas, when he accepted a job at Odessa College as an automotive professor. He went on to help develop the autobody program, which he ran until his retirement. David was known in the community for his kind, generous and glowing spirit. He was an active member at Life Unlimited Church, where he devoted many hours of his life in service to others. Dave never met a stranger and loved to talk to people from all walks of life. He forever will be remembered for his helping hand given to any single person who needed it, and his ability to make everyone his friend. There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of David Atherton at Life Unlimited Church in Odessa Texas, located 4224 NE Loop 338, on Feb. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family looks forward to celebrating his life while sharing joyful times and memories with the many lives he's touched.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019