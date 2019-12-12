|
|
DAVID LEE DUNNING Chelsea David Lee Dunning, 72, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chelsea, with Father Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery in Chelsea at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019