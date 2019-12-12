Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dunning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Dunning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Dunning Obituary
DAVID LEE DUNNING Chelsea David Lee Dunning, 72, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chelsea, with Father Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery in Chelsea at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -