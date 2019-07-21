DAVID LEE HENECKE Palo On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, David Lee Henecke of Palo, Iowa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side. A lifelong resident of the Cedar Rapids/Palo area, David was born on Sept. 24, 1935, to Paul and Dorothy M. (Rudd) Henecke. On Aug. 8, 1959, he married his wife, Jane (Minor), of almost 60 years together, and he loved her very much. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, at Cedar Memorial's Chapel of Memories from 9 to 11 a.m. directly followed at 11 a.m. by a Celebration of Life ceremony. Private family interment will follow the service. David grew up on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids and, as a boy, loved skating, sledding and skiing. He was a five-year member of the Cedar Rapids Drum and Bugle Corps. As an adult, he served in the Navy for four years. Following the Navy, David returned to Cedar Rapids to begin his career that he loved for 42 years at Penford Products. Throughout his time there he took on every role assigned and ultimately advanced to a supervisory role in the refinery. He enjoyed the challenge, and his commitment to his career was evident to all who knew him. His second passion in life was the service work he did as a member of the Otter Creek Lions Club. Again, he demonstrated his commitment by taking on every role and advancing to president of the club, and ultimately served as the district governor for the organization in 2006. He also was a longtime member and supporter of the American Legion in Toddville. On his downtime, he enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota, Lake Erie and Canada with the guys. He also was known to bowl and golf on occasion. He was a good cook and would demonstrate his skills during his fishing trips and for his family at the holidays. David is preceded in death by his parents; his wife's parents; and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Minor. Surviving are his wife, Jane; children, Brian (Stephanie), Brad and Brett; grandchildren, Kathryn (Jeff) Wyssenbach and Noah Henecke; stepgrandchildren, Brynn and Bennett Carr; great-grandchildren, Mikhail and Isaac; brother, Dr. Gary Allen (Raedean) Henecke; brothers-in-law, George Minor and Dick (Pat) Minor; and many more extended family. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations may be made to the Otter Creek Area Lions Club or the Toddville American Legion. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019