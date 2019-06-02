DAVID LEE ORTBERG-MANDEL Cedar Rapids David Lee Ortberg-Mandel, 56, left to be with passed family on May 25, 2019, after enjoying a night with family and friends. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. June 8, at the Moose Lodge. Burial will be a private family service. Survivors include his adoring husband, Douglas Mandel; and their two dog children, Hope and Haleila; a brother, Duane (Ginni) Ortberg; best friend, Teresa Murray; mother-in-law, Joan Mandel; brother-in-law, BIll (Vicki) Mandel; sister-in-law, Sandy (Scott) Miller; uncle, Mike; and aunt, Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and Alavah Ortberg; brothers, Darold, Dean and Douglas; uncle, Dennis O'Brien; honorary mother, Jolene Rohret; and dog, Hasani. David spent many years serving delicious meals at the Vernon Inn Restaurant before moving to Texas to live life. He came back to Iowa to be the caregiver to his beloved mother before she passed. Then, in January 2012, he went on a date with Doug and they married in August 2018 in a gorgeous ceremony in Bettendorf. David made Doug into a bingo player, and Doug even got David to eat sushi. They were a good balancing act. They enjoyed a great vacation in 2017 with Duane and niece, Kendall and husband Jay. He enjoyed spoiling his Iowa great-nephews, Dylan and Cameron. Doug and David's favorite thing was to host family card parties with too much food. Memorial donations may be sent to LGBTQ Center at Tanager Place or Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary