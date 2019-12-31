|
DAVID LEE SUSEN Marion David Lee Susen, 38, of Marion, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully with family by his side Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. David wished for cremation, without a service, but we will hold a Celebration of Life memorial at a later date. David loved adventure, traveling and experiencing different cultures. He was never afraid to try new things. He loved to blast his favorite music and see live shows, especially in Austin, Seattle and Chicago, where he spent much of his adult life. He enjoyed working at venues were he met countless iconic artists. Some of his favorite activities were bike riding, reading, art and just generally being creative. When younger, he won state in art, excelled in baseball, basketball and most things that he tried. People who knew him knew him as incredibly intelligent, witty, brave, stubborn (to put it nicely) and totally lovable. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debbra Susen; sisters, Sabrina Susen and Tiffany Susen, and her partner, Logan Simon; his one true love, Ryan McPartland; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; and lots of special friends. He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his aunt, Lena Costello. David will be in our hearts forever. We thank him for being him and impacting our lives in so many positive ways. We would also like to thank Mercy Care Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Foundation 2 of Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019