Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Susen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Susen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Susen Obituary
DAVID LEE SUSEN Marion David Lee Susen, 38, of Marion, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully with family by his side Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. David wished for cremation, without a service, but we will hold a Celebration of Life memorial at a later date. David loved adventure, traveling and experiencing different cultures. He was never afraid to try new things. He loved to blast his favorite music and see live shows, especially in Austin, Seattle and Chicago, where he spent much of his adult life. He enjoyed working at venues were he met countless iconic artists. Some of his favorite activities were bike riding, reading, art and just generally being creative. When younger, he won state in art, excelled in baseball, basketball and most things that he tried. People who knew him knew him as incredibly intelligent, witty, brave, stubborn (to put it nicely) and totally lovable. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Debbra Susen; sisters, Sabrina Susen and Tiffany Susen, and her partner, Logan Simon; his one true love, Ryan McPartland; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; and lots of special friends. He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his aunt, Lena Costello. David will be in our hearts forever. We thank him for being him and impacting our lives in so many positive ways. We would also like to thank Mercy Care Hospice for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Foundation 2 of Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -