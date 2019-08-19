|
DAVID GENE LEWIS JR. Cedar Rapids David Gene Lewis Jr., 54, of Cedar Rapids, died from a chronic illness on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by family. The family will have a Celebration of Life to be disclosed at a later date. He is survived by his siblings, Bev, Bill, Jeff and Tim; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Resa Lahay. David Gene was born to David and Connie (Houk) Lewis on March 4, 1965, in Iowa City. Fishing, campfires, horse shoes and fixing small engines were his favorite pastimes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lewis, and his parents.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019