DAVID LYNN JILOVEC Sierra Vista, Ariz. David Lynn Jilovec, 60, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Lisbon, Iowa, to Joseph W. "Bill" Jilovec and Jacquelin (Malloy) Rick. David "Bird" was from the Lisbon and Mechanicsville area, and attended Lisbon High School. David worked in construction for multiple contractors until joining the U.S. Navy in 1979. He served as a boiler technician aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. After his service, he again worked in construction for others and finally on his own. In addition to work, he enjoyed woodworking, reading, music, racing and socializing with friends -- he tried not to miss "Sauerkraut Days." David will be missed by his family and his wide circle of friends. David is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jackie and Hugh (Bud) Rick; father, Bill Jilovec; siblings, Tina and Steve Laneback, Lisa and Jim Wright, Mike and Tanya Rick, Brett and Laurie Jilovec, and Brenda and DJ McAtee; and along with nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. David was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Jilovec; stepmother, Barbara Jilovec; and along with maternal and paternal grandparents. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the home of Lisa and Jim Wright, 8254 East Larkspur Lane, Hereford, Ariz. A memorial celebration will also be held at a later date in Lisbon, Iowa. The family would like to thank the Valor HospiceCare for their help and wonderful care given. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the .
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019